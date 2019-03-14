Israeli occupation forces carried out an arrest campaign in several areas across the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

Palestinian sources said that IOF arrested at dawn on Thursday six students from Berzeit University north of Ramallah.

The sources added that other four Palestinian youths were arrested from Bethlehem.

IOF also arrested a Palestinian from Jericho in central West Bank, and another Palestinian from a town south of Al-Khalil (Hebron), according to the sources.

Source: Palestinian media