The Civil Aviation Authority of Colombia and Chile’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation said they had decided to prohibit the flights of the Boeing 737 MAX series of aircraft over the territories of the two states following a catastrophe in Ethiopia.

“As of today, B-737 MAX airplanes will not be able to operate on the national territory of cross the Colombian airspace”, the Colombian agency said in a communique on Wednesday.

Chile’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced on the same that it would restrict Boeing 737 MAX 8 flights in the country’s airspace.

Meanwhile, La Nacion news outlet reported, that Costa Rica’s General Directorate of Civil Aviation banned the flights of Boeing 737 MAX in its airspace, too.