Pakistan says it has successfully test-fired a new, domestically-built “smart weapon,” stressing that Islamabad will respond “with full force” to any foreign aggression.

Pakistan’s air force said on Tuesday that the weapon, apparently an air-to-surface missile, had been deployed by a JF-17 Thunder — a Chinese-Pakistani multi-role fighter jet.

The air force described the missile as a “smart weapon” that had an “extended” range, but did not give further details about it.

“Pakistan is a peace-loving nation but if subjected to aggression by [an] adversary, we would respond with full force,” said the Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan, who also hailed the successful test-fire.

A short footage of the test was also released, showing an aircraft deploying the missile.

The news of the missile test comes amid a standoff between India and Pakistan over the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir. The tensions, which manifested in the form of cross-border military tensions, risked sparking a full-on war last month.