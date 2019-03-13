Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the fight against terrorism is not over yet despite the collapse of the Daesh terror group in Iraq and Syria as the United States is now relocating the Takfiri terrorists from the Middle East to Afghanistan, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

In a meeting with Iraqi religious and tribal leaders and elites in Baghdad, Rouhani said the hegemonic powers brought Daesh and other terrorists to the region in an attempt to sow discord among neighboring countries, nations, tribes and religions so they could justify their illegitimate presence in the region, portray a violent image of Islam and ultimately represent themselves as the “saviors.”

However, he added, the Iraqi and Syrian nations — along with the vigilant people of the region — foiled the plots hatched by the imperialist powers.

“Muslims in the region managed to let the world know that the terrorists are not true Muslims, and that Islam is the religion of justice, mercy and peaceful coexistence among all ethnicities and religions, contrary to all the Islamophobic propaganda,” Rouhani said.

Regional nations, he said, showed the world that the global arrogance, itself, is the main sponsor of terrorists, adding, “It is clear where they (terrorists) receive financial and military support, and how and in which markets they sell the looted artifacts.”

“We did not allow imperialist powers to present themselves as the region’s saviors. Now everyone knows that Western powers had no role in the elimination of the terrorists from the region,” the Iranian president said.

The terrorists were in fact banished thanks to the endeavors of the Iraqi nation and army as well as the fatwas issued by religious leaders, Rouhani added.

The Iranian president warned, however, that the issue of terrorism has not yet been fully solved.

“Terrorists may still create problems for the people of the region in various different ways as the Americans have other plots in mind for the region and are now transferring the terrorists to Afghanistan, Central Asia and the Caucasus,” Rouhani said.

Elsewhere is his remarks, the Iranian chief executive hailed Tehran-Baghdad ties as excellent and exemplary, urging strong unity between the two neighbors as well as other regional friendly countries.

Additionally on Tuesday, Rouhani held talks with the former Iraqi prime minister, Haider al-Abadi.

During the meeting, the Iranian president expressed his satisfaction with the growing bilateral relations and called for boosting cooperation in the fields of trade, economy and higher education.

Abadi, for his part, highlighted the importance of Rouhani’s trip and hailed close cooperation between the two neighbors in the fight against terrorism over the past years.

All Iraqi parties and politicians support the enhancement of ties with Iran, he said, noting that the strategic relations would not be undermined in any way.

