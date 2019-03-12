A Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces, on Tuesday, for allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack against Israeli soldiers in the Old City of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West Bank.

Locals told Maan that the Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces for attempting to carry out a stabbing attack against Israeli soldiers situated in Hebron’s Old City.

The Palestinian was identified as Yasser al-Shweiki.

Fawzi al-Shweiki, Yasser’s father, confirmed to Maan that his son was distributing notices from the Sharia Court across Hebron City.

Source: Ma'an News Agency