Turkey on Tuesday denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “blatant racism” after he called the Zionist entity the nation-state of “the Jewish people” only, not all its citizens.

“I strongly condemn this blatant racism and discrimination,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin wrote on his official Twitter account both in Turkish and English.

“1.6 million Arabs/Muslims live in Israel. Will the Western governments react or keep silent under pressure again?” he asked.

In campaign mode before April 9 elections, Netanyahu said all citizens including Arabs had equal rights but referred to a deeply controversial law passed last year declaring ‘Israel’ the ‘nation-state of the Jewish people.’

“Israel is not a state of all its citizens,” Netanyahu wrote in response to comments from an Israeli actress.

“According to the basic nationality law we passed, Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people — and only it,” he said, in comments that made waves in the Zionist entity.

Source: AFP