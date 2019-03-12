Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday he would lobby the administration of US President Donald Trump to recognize the occupied Golan Heights as belonging to the Zionist entity.

Graham spoke during a tour of the plateau, captured from Syria during the 1967 Middle East War, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Zionist entity effectively annexed the Golan in 1981, in a move not recognized internationally, when it adopted legislation that applied its laws to the area.

“There is no construct I can imagine now or any time in the future for the state of Israel to give the Golan up,” Graham told reporters.

Graham said he would talk to Trump about recognizing Golan as part of the Zionist regime as it was “inconceivable that Israel could ever give it to anyone given the threats Israel faces.”

In 2017, Trump recognized Al-Quds as the Israeli capital, angering Palestinians along with Muslim and Arab people who consider Jerusalem a holy city.

