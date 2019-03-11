Hezbollah condemned the “brutal” massacre which was committed in the Yemeni province of Hijja by the US-Saudi aggression forces, claiming dozens of women and children.

In a statement issued on Monday, Hezbollah considered that the silence of the international political and humanitarian organizations about those atrocities has encouraged the aggression forces to continue destroying Yemen.

Expressing grief over the “innocent corpses torn by the US-Saudi criminality”, Hezbollah offered deep condolences to the Yemeni leadership and the martyrs’ families and hoped that the wounded have a speedy recovery and the Yemeni imminently achieve victory.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations (Translated by Al-Manar English Website)