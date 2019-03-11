The Iranian President Sheikh Hasan Rouhani visited Monday the two Holy Shrines of Imam Moussa Ibn Jaafar (P) and Imam Mohammad Al-Jawad (P) in the Iraqi city of Kazimiya after having arrived in Baghdad on the same day.

During a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Borhom Saleh, President Rouhani highlighted the importance of reinforcing the mutual ties between the two countries, especially in the field of the counter-terrorism.

For his part, President Saleh thanked Sheikh Rouhani for the Iranian support to Iraq in face of terror danger, reiterating the importance of the mutual relations between the two countries in sustaining the national and regional stability.

Source: Al-Manar English Website