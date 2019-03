An Israeli delegation is to visit Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to take part in the Special Olympics World Games.

The games will start on March 14, with some 7,000 athletes from more than 170 countries participating in the week-long event.

Israeli media hailed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over hosting the event, with the Jerusalem Post describing it as “the largest global sporting event of 2019.”

The Israeli delegation includes 25 members, according to Israeli media.

