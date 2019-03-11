A spokesman for Turkey’s ruling party warned that the United States is crossing the line over comments regarding Ankara’s purchase of the S-400 missile defense systems from Russia.

During a news conference, Omer Celik, a spokesman for the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, said that Ankara decided to proceed with the acquisition of the Russian-made defense system after Washington failed to respond to Turkey’s request for the Patriot missile system amid the Syrian crisis.

“NATO allies should have supported Turkey, whose air space became vulnerable”, Celik said, adding that the country was left with no other choice but to buy the S-400s.

At the same time, he emphasized that the US did not oppose the purchase of Russian-made missile systems by other NATO members in the past.

“Why do they accept Greece having the S-300 system?” Celik added, pointing out the double standard used against Turkey.

The comments came on the heels of remarks by Pentagon spokesperson Charlie Summers, who warned Turkey against buying the S-400s.

“If Turkey takes the S-400, there would be grave consequences in terms of our military relationship, and the Patriots and the F-35s. They will not get the F-35s if they take the S-400”.

Shortly after, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan responded that the S-400s “are not connected to the security of NATO, the United States or the F-35 in any way”.

Source: Sputnik