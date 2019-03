Leader of the Israeli right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, Avigdor Liberman, said there “security lawlessness” in the Zionist entity’s north and south.

In remarks carried by Israeli media on Saturday, Liberman said: “”There is security lawlessness in the north and south. In two years we will be in a worse and more dangerous situation than the Yom Kippur War.”

“We surrender to terrorism in the south,” the former Israeli defense minister said, according to Jerusalem Post.

Source: Israeli media