The US warned that Turkey’s military relationship with Washington will face serious consequences if Ankara takes possession of the Russian S-400 air defense system.

“If Turkey takes the S-400, there would be grave consequence in terms of our military relationship, and the Patriots and the F-35s,” Defense Department spokesperson Charlie Summers was quoted as saying by Defense News.

“They will not get the F-35s if they take the S-400.”

Summers’ comments came after US European Command head Curtis Scaparrotti advised Congress on Tuesday to bar Turkey from getting the F-35 jet should Ankara continue with plans to procure the S-400 air defense system.

Summers said the United States may also block Ankara from purchasing Patriot missile systems.

On Thursday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed that the deal with Russia on deliveries of the S-400 air defense systems was completed, and said a new deal on purchases of advanced Russian-made S-500 systems could be possible in future.

