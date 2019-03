Syrian Army units retaliated to terrorists’ breaches of the agreement of the de-escalation zone and targeted hideouts of Nusra Front terrorists in the southeastern countryside of Idlib.

SANA reporter said that the army units launched missiles targeting positions of Nusra terrorists and groups affiliated to it in the countryside of Idlib in vicinity of Saraqeb town.

Many terrorists were killed and others got injured during the military operation, according to the reporter.

Source: SANA