An Egyptian police officer was wounded and seven suspected militants were killed Thursday in a firefight and raid in the capital Cairo, the interior ministry said.

Militants “opened fire” on security forces at a checkpoint on the southern part of the city’s ring road, leaving one officer wounded and three attackers dead, the ministry said.

“The militants driving a pick-up truck disguised in electricians’ work clothes were planning a hostile act planting a bomb in Giza,” the statement said.

An explosive device, guns and electric cables were found in the truck, the ministry said.

Source: AFP