Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed with members of Security Council of Russia the situation in Syria, particularly al-Rukban Camp in al-Tanf area.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that the discussion also dealt with urging issues related to the economic and social development in Russia and other issues of high important.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed the need for totally eliminating terrorism in Syria and restoring the Syrian state’s sovereignty on all its territory.

Source: SANA