Pointing to the letter of 66 scientific societies for medical sciences, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on the international community to condemn US sanctions on Iran.

In a post on his Twitter on Thursday, Zarif wrote “66 Scientific Societies for Medical Sciences in Iran call on int’l community to: -condemn US sanctions on Iran; -strongly resist the targeting of medical needs & humanitarian aid; and -thwart targeting of research & scientific advancement.”

Source: Mehr News Agency