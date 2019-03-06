The Syrian Army units destroyed hideouts of Nusra Front terrorists in the outskirts of al-Jammasa and al-Sharia villages in the countryside of Hama.

SANA reporter in Hama said that army units positioned at the vicinity of al-Karem launched missiles on the areas were the terrorist groups are spread when they attempted to infiltrate from the villages of al-Jammasa and al-Sharia in al-Ghab valley to safe villages.

The reporter clarified that terrorists’ positions were destroyed and many of them were either killed or injured during the operation.

Also, army units destroyed hideouts of terrorists in al-Lattamina and Qalet al-Madeq in Hama Province, killing eight terrorists.

In Idlib, army units also destroyed hideouts of terrorists in Khan al-Sobol and at the outskirts of Saraqeb.

Source: SANA