Turkey and Iran are preparing to hold joint operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is considered by Ankara to be a terrorist organization, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday.

“Turkey and Iran are preparing joint operations against PKK terrorists,” Soylu told Anadolu news agency.

According to the minister, Turkey has been effectively fighting the PKK, whose activity in southeastern Turkey has significantly decreased.

“The terrorist organisation is going through the most difficult period in its history,” Soylu added.

Source: Sputnik