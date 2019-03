Seven people were killed on Tuesday, three of them by machete-wielding assailants, in a fresh round of violence in eastern DR Congo, officials said.

In the city of Butembo, two soldiers were killed by Mai-Mai militia who made a dawn attack on a military camp, the Congolese armed forces said on Twitter.

“One assailant was killed and two (soldiers) fell on the field of honor,” they said, using a traditional term for military fatalities.

Source: AFP