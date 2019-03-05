Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran’s patience is running thin since other parties of the Nuclear Deal are not adhering to their commitments.

In a Monday tweet, Zarif wrote, “Contrasting the constant lies that Netanyahu, Trump & Associates tell about Iran, the #IAEA once again—and for the umpteenth time—affirms our standing by our word and adhering to the nuclear accord that the US has illegally violated.”

“Our patience, however, is running thin,” warned the top Iranian diplomat, according to Mehr news agency.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano said on Monday that Tehran is implementing all its commitments under JCPOA.

IAEA has always endorsed Iran’s adherence to its commitments after the inking of JCPOA in 2015, however, Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal and re-imposed harsh sanctions against the Iranian nation in May 2018.

Other signatories of the deal have vowed to keep it alive. After months of delay, European signatories, i.e. Germany, UK, and France established a financial mechanism dubbed as INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges) to facilitate trade ties with Iran and ditch US sanctions. However, the channel is yet to prove its true effectiveness.

Meanwhile, Iran calls for the adoption of more practical measures by JCPOA signatories to safeguard Tehran’s interest.

Source: Iranian media