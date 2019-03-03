The Syrian Army units clashed with terrorist groups which attacked in large numbers military points on the directions of al-Masasneh and Lahaya / Ma’rkebeh in northern Hama, SANA reporter said.

The reporter added that the attack on the direction of al-Masasneh left a number of martyrs.

The army inflicted losses upon terrorists in personnel and equipment and destroyed their weapons.

Earlier, SANA reporter said that the army responded to terrorist groups’ violations of the de-escalation zone agreement in Idlib as they attempted to sneak form the direction of Lahaya/ Ma’rkebeh in northern Hama.

Source: SANA