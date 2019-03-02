Israeli occupation forces on Saturday opened fire at Palestinian farms in the besieged strip of Gaza.

Palestinian sources reported that Israeli occupation forces positioned near the separating line between Gaza and the occupied territories opened fire at Palestinian territories.

No casualties were reported, the sources said.

Earlier on Friday, dozens of Palestinians were injured by Israeli fire during border protests aimed at demanding the Palestinians’ right to return to their land.

Among the injured were 23 children, a woman, three paramedics, and a journalist, the Palestinian sources said.

Friday’s protest was the 49th week of the March of Return protests which started in March 31 last year.

Source: Palestinian media