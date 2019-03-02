The Canadian Department of Justice has said that Ottawa had decided to grant authorization to proceed with the extradition process in Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s case.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Saturday that Beijing expressed opposition to Canada’s decision on Meng Wanzhou extradition to the United States.

“The Chinese side has expressed its extreme discontent and decisive protest to the Canadian side due to its persistent promotion of the so-called judicial procedures on the extradition of Ms Meng Wanzhou. Beijing has already lodged stern representations [with Ottawa]”, the ministry’s spokesman, Lu Kang, said in a statement.

China’s high-tech giant Huawei said a statement, issued by its lawyers on 2 March, that Canada’s decision to initiate the extradition of the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou, to the United States was disappointing.

“The allegations of the US side are politically-motivated. The US president [Donald Trump] has repeatedly said that if the case of Ms Meng Wanzhou helps reach a [trade] deal between the United States and China, he will intervene in this case. Despite that, the Canadian Justice Department still decided to issue the relevant order. We are very disappointed by these actions”, the company said in a statement.

The telecoms giant noted that Meng’s actions, considered as offences by the United States, were not offensive under the Canadian law. Thus, Canada’s authorization of extradition procedures violates the dual criminality principle — the main requirement for extradition, under which a person can be handed over for trial by one state to another if similar laws, which have been violated by the suspect, exist in both countries, according to Huawei.

