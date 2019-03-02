Yemeni revolutionary forces managed on Friday to foil an attempt by Saudi-led forces to advance in Jizan, inflicting heavy losses upon the Saudi-led mercenaries.

Yemen’s Al-Massira TV channel quoted a military source as saying that Saudi-led forces launched a wide-scale offensive in an area facing Qaiss Height, noting that the Yemeni forces managed to thwart the attack which lasted for several hours.

The mercenaries were backed by Saudi-led warplanes, the source said, confirming that dozens of them were killed or injured as Yemeni forces heroically confronted the offensive.

A commander was among those who were killed, according to the source, who added that several vehicles and a spy drone were destroyed in the attack.

“The Yemeni army and the popular committees manages to cleanse several points the Saudi-led forces attempted to control during the offensive,” Al-Massirah quoted the source as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, Yemeni snipers killed two Saudi soldiers in Al-Frarida post in Jizan.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Massirah