Chief negotiator for Yemen’s popular Houthi Ansarullah movement Mohammed Abdul-Salam has met with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in a rare meeting in Oman’s capital city of Muscat to discuss ongoing peace negotiations related to the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah.

Abdul-Salam reiterated Yemen’s commitment to an agreement reached in Sweden’s Stockholm in December last year in the meeting, Yemen’s official Saba Net news agency reported on Friday.

The Stockholm agreement was reached between the Ansarullah movement and the former Saudi-backed regime on a ceasefire in Hodeidah.

Last week, rival factions also agreed to a provisional agreement known as “Phase 1,” further detailing the mutual pullout of forces from the port city under the UN-sponsored deal.

Under the follow-up agreement, the Houthis are to withdraw from the ports of Hodeidah, Saleef, and Ras Isa. Saudi-led forces will, in return, retreat from the eastern outskirts of Hodeidah, where battles had raged before the ceasefire went into effect on December 18.

