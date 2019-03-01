Venezuelan Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, said that President Nicolas Maduro has decided to close state-owned oil and natural gas company, PDVSA’s office in Lisbon and move it to Moscow.

“I would like to state that President Nicolas Maduro ordered the PDVSA in Lisbon to close this office and move the office to Moscow,” the vice president said at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

Rodriguez added meanwhile, that the US plans to form illegal armed units to destabilize the situation in Venezuela.

“As far as operation against Venezuela is concerned, it’s headed by a person experienced in such kind of sabotage, person who repeatedly spoke against legal governments, Mr. Abrams. There are certain plans, certain steps aimed at creation of illegal armed groups according to the US tradition, creation of terror groups. The whole world knows it’s doing that, it’s not a secret. The US supports such extremist illegal terror groups to destabilize the world,” said Rodriguez who is on official visit to Russia.

For his part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned during the press conference of US plans to buy mortars and light weapons in Eastern Europe, and send them to countries bordering with Venezuela.

Source: Sputnik