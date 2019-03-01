Iran’s Revolutionary Guard deputy leader, Brigadier General Hossein Salami, told Al-Manar on Friday that anti-Iran remarks by Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in the Russian capital, Moscow, are repeated scenario.

“Responding to such remarks is a waste of time,” Salami said in remarks to Al-Manar.

“Israeli efforts to confront the Iranian role in Syria have failed,” Salami said, stressing that the Iranian presence in Syria has foiled the conspiracy against Syria and its unity.

The Iranian support to Syria and the Front of Resistance will continue despite the Israeli threats, Salami stressed.

Source: Al-Manar