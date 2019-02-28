In a new scandal of the World Food Program in Yemen, the results of a field visit by the National Commission for the Management and Humanitarian Response showed that WFP distributing rotten food.

The National Commission for the Management and Humanitarian Response has sent committee based on a communique received by the Yemeni people that World Food Program (WFP) distributing rotten food in a number of stores in Sanaa.

In a statement issued by the National Commission, it was confirmed that there are small insects in the beans, and these rotten foods are distributed to (al-Motasim) school and (al-Shami) school in Sana’a province.

The amount of rotten food in the WFP’s stores in Sana’a, 700 to 800 bags each of it weighs 50 kilograms.

The head of the National Commission for the Management and Humanitarian Response, Mr. Nabil al-Shami, confirmed that the perpetrators will be convicted.

Source: Websites