Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, submitted the financial files to the financial prosecutor, Judge Ali Ibrahim, at the Palace of Justice.

“Our demand is to reveals the facts in full and protect public funds,” Fadlallah said while leaving the Palace of Justice. “The current finance minister is the one who asked to follow up on these financial accounts that started in 2010. We did not accuse anyone, and whoever wants to acquit himself shall resort to the judiciary.”

Fadlallah explained that the entire financial file is in the hands of the Minister of Finance, who will submit it to the government, the House of Representatives and the Public Prosecutor’s Office. “Let us keep the file of financial accounts away from politicization. Politicians ought to release their grip on the judiciary,” he said.

Source: NNA