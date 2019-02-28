The head of Libya’s internationally recognized government and a military strongman who backs a rival administration in the country’s east have met and agreed to hold elections, the United Nations said Thursday.

Unity government leader Fayez al-Sarraj met Khalifa Haftar on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, where they agreed “on the need to end the transitional phase through general elections and on ways to preserve the stability of #Libya and unify its institutions,” the UN’s Libya mission UNSMIL tweeted.

Source: AFP