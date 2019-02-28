Israeli fighter jets conducted an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip early Thursday.

The airstrike reportedly hit a target belonging to the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas Palestinian resistance group, west of Khan Yunis.

There were no casualties, Palestinian sources said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has not released a statement so far.

Tensions have been high near the border between Gaza and the occupied territories amid ongoing rallies by Palestinian demonstrators demanding the right to return to their homes in occupied Palestinian territories.

The rallies are also aimed at breaking the decade-long Israeli/Egyptian siege of the Gaza Strip.

More than 230 Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli occupation army gunfire since the Gaza rallies began on March 30.

Source: Agencies