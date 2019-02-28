Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said Iran and Armenia should work to further boost their relations irrespective of opposition from the US that seeks sedition, division and war across the world.

In a meeting with visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in Tehran on Wednesday, the Leader underlined the need for Iran and Armenia to put the goal of achieving ever-growing friendship and cooperation on their agenda to serve the interests of the two countries.

“Indeed, the Americans are totally untrustworthy and are seeking sedition, corruption, division and war everywhere, and they are against Iran-Armenia relations as well as [other] nations’ interests, but we have a duty to boost our cooperation and interactions in response,” the Leader noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei described Iran and Armenia as good neighbors that enjoy historical ties and underlined the need for raising the level of their economic cooperation, stressing, “Unlike what the Americans desire, the relations between Iran and Armenia should be solid, constant and friendly.”

The Leader mentioned amicable relations between Iran and Armenia throughout the history and said, “Iran and Armenia have never had any problems with each other, and we feel duty-bound under Islamic teachings to practice good neighborliness. Of course, American officials like [National Security Adviser] John Bolton have no understanding of such issues and human relations.”