Israeli occupation forces detained the Palestinian Governor of Al-Quds (Jerusalem), Adnan Ghaith, on Wednesday morning, after raiding his home in the Silwan neighborhood, in occupied East Jerusalem.

Lawyer Muhammad Mahmoud said that Israeli intelligence and special forces raided Ghaith’s home and transferred him to the Russian compound police center.

Israeli forces had previously detained Ghaith several times, the last of which was in last November.

Source: Ma'an News Agency