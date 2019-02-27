Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan called for talks with India Wednesday after both sides said they had shot down each other’s warplanes, a dramatic escalation of the confrontation between the nuclear-armed rivals.

“I once again invite India to come to the negotiating table,” Khan, who has called for dialogue with New Delhi in the past, said in a televised statement.

“Better sense should prevail,” he added, before alluding to the nuclear arsenal of both South Asian countries and asking: “If escalation begins from here, where will it go?”

Source: AFP