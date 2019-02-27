Pakistan’s army stated that its combat jets shot down two Indian Air Force aircraft that had allegedly violated Pakistani airspace over Kashmir.

Two Indian pilot has been captured, the Pakistani military press service said, adding that one of them was in need of medical assistance.

Pakistan’s fighter jets were forced to return to their side of the de facto border of the disputed territory after responding to the violation of Pakistani airspace, AFP reported, citing sources and local media.

For its part, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that the airstrikes on the Indian jets were conducted in attempt to demonstrate a readiness to engage in self-defense.

“Today, Pakistan Air Force undertook strikes across the Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace. This was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence. Pakistan has therefore, taken strikes at nonmilitary target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage, the sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defense,” the ministry said in a statement.

Air services have been temporarily halted in several districts of India’s Jammu and Kashmir state, a representative of the Srinagar airport told Sputnik Wednesday.

New Delhi has yet to officially comment on the situation, while Reuters reported, citing an unnamed Indian local official that the Pakistani warplanes intruded over the Bimber Gali-Noushera sector at the Line of Control, a ceasefire line that serves as the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region.

The statement comes just a day after India carried out an aerial operation, targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group camp, which claimed responsibility for the deadly terrorist attack against the Indian security convoy on February 14. The camp was situated in the Pakistani-controlled part of the Kashmir region, while Islamabad accused New Delhi of violating its airspace.

