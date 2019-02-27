Iranian President Hasan Rouhani has officially rejected the resignation of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, saying it is against the country’s national interests.

In a Wednesday letter addressed to his FM, Rouhani wrote, “You are, according to the Leader of the Islamic Republic, a ‘trustworthy, brave, and courageous person’ standing at the frontline of the fight against the US’s all-out pressures; therefore, I refrain from accepting your resignation because [accepting] it will be against the national interests of the country.”

“I am well aware of the pressures exerted on the country’s diplomatic system, government, and the president,” Rouhani said, adding that “we will remain committed to the vow we have made to God, and I am sure we will overcome these difficulties with God’s help.”

Reiterating that the Islamic Republic’s whole ruling system, especially the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, have complete trust in Zarif, Rouhani urged his foreign minister to continue the path he has taken with more vigor and tactfulness.

“Zionists and enemies’ joy at your resignation proves your success in your mission,” Rouhani said, addressing Zarif.

The top Iranian diplomat announced his resignation late on Monday.

“I am apologizing to you for all the shortcomings […] in the past years during my time as foreign minister […] I thank the Iranian nation and officials”, he wrote in his Instagram blog.

“Many thanks for the generosity of the dear and brave people of Iran and its authorities over the past 67 months. I sincerely apologize for the inability to continue the service and for all the shortcomings during the service. Be happy and worthy”, he added.

Source: Iranian media