President Michel Aoun on Tuesday maintained that Lebanon will continue working on repatriating the displaced Syrians to the safe zones in Syria “without waiting for a political solution which might take a long time.”

Aoun made these remarks during his meeting at Baabda palace with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini.

The President capitalized on Lebanon’s keenness to avoid exposing the returning Syrians to dangers, noting that incoming reports indicate that they are receiving the best care from the Syrian authorities.

Aoun also stressed that “there are two contradictory approaches” to the Syrian refugee issue.

“The EU adopts political decisions, while Lebanon makes his for economic and social reasons,” he underlined.

Furthermore, Aoun suggested that the international aids be given to refugees when they return to their country and not while they are still in Lebanon.

