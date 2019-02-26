Brazil’s Vice President Antonio Hamilton Mourao suggested Monday that the Venezuelan government could only be toppled through external interference.

“Venezuela will not be able to free itself from the Chavista regime on its own”, he said at the Lima Group meeting in Bogota, Colombia.

The retired army general claimed Venezuela threatened the entire region, and its neighbors should deal with this threat. He added outside players could capitalize on the conflict. However, Mourao also said Monday in an interview with the Globo News broadcaster, cited by Reuters, that Brazil would not allow the US to use its territory for military invasion in Venezuela.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, whose leadership was challenged by lawmaker Juan Guaido last month after the latter proclaimed himself interim president, has condemned interference in the domestic standoff by neighboring states and the United States and has repeatedly expressed readiness for dialogue.

Brazil, Colombia and the United States, among others, have sided with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Russia, China, Cuba, Mexico and other countries continue to back constitutionally elected President Nicolas Maduro, who has dubbed Guaido a US puppet. Maduro has slammed US attempts to bring aid to the country as a prelude for invasion.

Source: Sputnik