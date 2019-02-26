The Pakistan Army on Tuesday accused the Indian Air Force of violating the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzafarabad sector.

“Indian aircraft intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage,” Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a tweet.

“Indian Air Force violated Line of Control Pakistan. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back,” he tweeted.

Hours later, the ISPR said Indian aircrafts’ “intrusion” across the LOC in Muzafarabad Sector was within 3-4 miles in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“Under forced hasty withdrawal aircraft released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties. Technical details and other important information to follow,” it said.

Source: Agencies