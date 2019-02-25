Hezbollah official in Sidon, Sheikh Zaid Daher, welcomed a Palestinian delegation membered by the head of the Palestinian National Security Service, Major General Subhi Abu Arab, and member of the Politburo of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Adnan Yousef who congratulated the party’s leadership on the martyr’s anniversary.

The meeting tackled the international pressures on the Palestinians to approve the Century’s Deal, confirming unity against all those conspiracies.

The conferees also expressed satisfaction with the stable security situation in the Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian camp in southern Lebanon, greeting the steadfastness of the Palestinians challenging the Zionist enemy in the occupied lands and on Gaza border.

Source: Al-Manar English Website