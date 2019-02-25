Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) began a major surprise training exercise on Sunday across the Zionist entty, just one month after a new chief of staff was appointed.

The exercise involved several branches of the military, with infantry, armor, artillery, and air force units all participating, Israeli media reported.

According to Israeli Channel 2, the exercise is intended to demonstrate the IOF’s “readiness both to the domestic population and neighboring countries.” It will reportedly emphasize a possible conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

The exercise comes after Gen. Aviv Kochavi was sworn in as the new IOF chief of staff on January 15th. It is traditional for incoming chiefs of staff to undertake major training exercises following their installation.

Among other exercises, the IOF will evaluate its ability to maneuver units quickly between the southern and northern borders of the Zionist entity.

Source: Israeli media