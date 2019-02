Yemen’s Rocketry Force fired overnight Sunday two homegrown missiles on gatherings of Saudi-led forces.

Al-Massirah reported that Zilzal-1 missile targeted Saudi-led forces in Al-Ajasher desert which lies in the area facing Najran. Losses were inflicted upon Saudi-led forces, Al-Massirah said, quoting a Yemeni military source.

Another Zilzal-1 missile was fired at Saudi-led forces in Asir, the source added.

Source: Al-Massirah