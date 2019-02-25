US Senator Marco Rubio has tweeted two photos of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi – one showing him alive and well and still at the helm of the country, while the other featured his bloodied face as he was being brutally tortured before his murder.

The tweet was largely perceived as an unequivocal message to Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro as the United States continues refusing to rule out a military option in the Latin American country.

The development comes as the situation in crisis-torn Venezuela reached the boiling point over the weekend when trucks laden with US humanitarian aid on the Colombian and Brazilian borders repeatedly tried to push past lines of troops loyal to President Nicolas Maduro.

Source: Sputnik