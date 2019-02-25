US President Donald Trump has announced that “assuming both sides make additional progress”, Washington will be planning a summit between him and Chinese president Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago to conclude a trade agreement between the two countries.

The US President announced on his Twitter page that he will delay planned US increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, which was previously slated for March 1.

“As a result of these very productive talks, I will be delaying the U.S. increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1,” the US head of state said in a tweet.

He also stressed that Washington made a “substantial progress” in trade talks with China on issues such as intellectual property protection, technology transfer, agriculture, services and currency.