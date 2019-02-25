The Venezuelan deputy foreign minister has described the United States as the source of all plots against his country, urging the international community to denounce Washington’s meddlesome measures.

In an exclusive interview with Press TV on Sunday night, Ruben Dario Molina said that the US has taken some unilateral measures against Venezuela and it has been urging others to do so as well.

Molina slammed Washington for taking over the oil industry in the region and freezing millions of dollars of Venezuelan money.

He also called for international solidarity with his country and asked the international community to denounce the American aggression against Venezuela.

Molina, who is in Tehran at the head of a delegation, earlier held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Source: Press TV