Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force said that the footprint of Saudi Arabia can be clearly seen in sabotages and measures against the Islamic Republic.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh made the remarks Sunday in a local ceremony in Tehran.

Saudi Arabia is paying considerable money to fuel anti-Iranian measures and train terrorist groups in the region, and one instance of their actions was the recent terror attack in Zahedan which martyred 27 IRGC personnel, the Iranian commader said, according to Mehr news agency.

Hajizadeh noted meanwhile, “we should accept that enemies’ threats have expanded and that the number of threats which exist in the non-military field is significantly higher than that of military section.”

Touching upon economic war against the Iranian nation, he said, “it is naïve to think that enemies are just after stopping Iran’s oil exports and financial transaction. Enemies’ threats are presented by infiltration and in various fields.”

Source: Iranian media