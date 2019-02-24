Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro severed diplomatic relations with Colombia on Saturday.

At a rally in the capital of Caracas, Maduro said he was breaking relations with neighboring Colombia and threatened the United States with “the strength of the Venezuelan armed forces.”

“We can’t keep putting up with Colombian territory being used for attacks against Venezuela,” Maduro said at the rally.

“For that reason I’ve decided to sever all ties with the fascist government of Colombia. All consul employees should leave within 24 hours. Out! Get out. Enough is enough.”

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who is recognized by President Trump as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, was in Colombia for a concert organized by billionaire Richard Branson.

Colombia’s Foreign Ministry responded in a statement that the nation “does not recognize the legitimacy of the usurper Maduro” and instead backs Guaidó.

“Colombia has always acted in a humanitarian and peaceful way and will continue to do so in order to help create the conditions that will give rise to democracy and freedom in Venezuela once again,” the statement reads.

Late Saturday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted that the United States would respond to Maduro’s recalcitrance.

“The US will take action against those who oppose the peaceful restoration of democracy in #Venezuela,” he said.

Guaidó said Saturday that he planned to meet U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Bogotá on Monday during an emergency meeting of Latin American foreign ministers.

The opposition leader backed off his earlier requests for supporters to breach the border with aid, but he continued an appeal to Venezuelan troops to defect.

“How many of you national guardsmen have a sick mother?” he said. “How many have kids in school without food?”

