A Palestinian teenager was killed Friday by Israeli fire during clashes along the Gaza border, the Hamas-run health ministry in the enclave said.

Yussef al-Daya, 14, was hit in the chest to the east of Gaza City, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

Around 30 other Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire in rallies along the frontier, he added.

A number of Palestinians were suffocated by the Zionist occupation forces in Kfar Qaddum during an anti-settler rally.

Source: Al-Manar English Website