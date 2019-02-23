Three Palestinians were injured with rubber-coated steel bullets, while dozens of others suffered from tear-gas inhalation, as Israeli occupation forces suppressed protesters in the al-Mughayyir village northeast of the central occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, on Friday afternoon.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli forces heavily fired live ammunition, rubber-coated steel bullets, and tear-gas bombs at protesters.

Sources pointed out that three Palestinians were injured with rubber-coated steel bullets and dozens of others suffered from tear-gas inhalation.

The injured were immediately transferred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Sources added that one of the injured Palestinians was shot and injured in the chest, while the two others were injured in their feet.

Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinians during the weekly peaceful protest against Israel’s confiscation of Palestinian-owned land in the village, leading to clashes with Palestinian youths.

On Gaza border, the Palestinians hold new Return Protests after the Friday Prayers in challenge of the ongoing Israeli blockade on the Strip and assertion of the national right to return to the Zionist-held lands.

Source: Al-Manar English Website